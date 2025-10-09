Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 03:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Netweb Technologies India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Netweb Technologies India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd, ITI Ltd, Moschip Technologies Ltd and Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 October 2025.

Netweb Technologies India Ltd lost 7.04% to Rs 4050.45 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.88 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd tumbled 4.90% to Rs 180.4. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.04 lakh shares in the past one month.

ITI Ltd crashed 4.69% to Rs 339.6. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.36 lakh shares in the past one month.

Moschip Technologies Ltd fell 4.69% to Rs 270.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 18.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13.18 lakh shares in the past one month.

Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd pared 4.63% to Rs 70.85. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.77 lakh shares in the past one month.

Vascon Engineers gains on bagging Rs 161 cr redevelopment deal in Mumbai

EFC (I) gains as Abakkus buys stake via block deal

Volumes jump at Prestige Estates Projects Ltd counter

Eimco Elecon (India) standalone net profit declines 59.04% in the September 2025 quarter

Benchmarks trade in positive terrain; IT shares climb ahead of TCS Q2 results

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

