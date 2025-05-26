Monday, May 26, 2025 | 11:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty above 24,950 mark; auto shares in demand

Nifty above 24,950 mark; auto shares in demand

Image

Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
The key equity indices traded with modest gains in morning trade, supported by U.S. President Donald Trump initially issuing and then softening threats of increased tariffs on European imports over the weekend, and by the Reserve Bank of India's decision to pay Rs 2.68 lakh crore as a dividend to the central government for FY25. Investors will closely watch the global trade development and upcoming Q4 results from various companies. The Nifty traded above the 24,950 mark.

Auto shares jumped for the second consecutive trading session.

At 10:27 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 371.28 points or 0.45% to 82,092.36 The Nifty 50 index advanced 103.80 points or 0.43% to 24,959.30.

 

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index advanced 0.54% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index jumped 0.62%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,285 shares rose and 1382 shares fell. A total of 229 shares were unchanged.

Economy:

Also Read

WWDC 2025

WWDC: Apple's platform overhaul may bring UI consistency across devices

share market, stock market

GE Vernova T&D India freezes in 10% upper limit today; key details inside

share market stock market trading

Stock Market LIVE Updates: M&M, TaMo lift Sensex 400pts; Nifty near 25k; Belrise IPO allotment today

Zepto founders with the riders (Left to right- Kaivalya Vohra, Aadit Palicha)

Zepto's Aadit Palicha accuses 'rival q-commerce CFO' of smear campaign

Adani Group

Adani eyes DPIL stake to tighten vendor control, boost infra capex plans

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday handed the government a whopping Rs 2.68 lakh crore in surplus for FY25, 27% more than last year and even higher than what the Union Budget had estimated. Analysts suggest that this additional amount could support the governments objective of reducing the fiscal deficit to 4.4% for the current financial year.

Results Today:

Action Construction Equipment (up 3.16%), Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals (up 1.47%), Aurobindo Pharma (down 0.16%), Awfis Space Solutions (up 0.11%), Balaji Amines (up 0.96%), Bayer CropScience (up 2.11%), Blue Dart Express (up 1.81%), Capacite Infraprojects (up 0.72%), Brainbees Solutions (up 0.13%), General Insurance Corporation of India (up 1.09%), Gillette India (up 1.35%), Goldiam International(down 0.79%), Hi-Tech Pipes (up 0.12%), Infibeam Avenues (up 0.45%) and Nazara Technologies (down 2.22%) will declare their results later today.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Auto index jumped 1.17% to 23,791.35. The index jumped 1.41% in the second consecutive trading session.

Tata Motors (up 2.62%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.54%), Hero MotoCorp (up 2.16%), Samvardhana Motherson International (up 1.65%), Bajaj Auto (up 1.57%), MRF (up 1.25%), Eicher Motors (up 1.12%), Exide Industries (up 0.8%), Bharat Forge (up 0.71%) and TVS Motor Company (up 0.57%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Dr Reddys Laboratories rose 0.91%. The company said that the United States Food & Drug Administration (US FDA), post a GMP inspection, has issued a Form 483 with 2 observations to the companys Telangana-based manufacturing facility.

Ashoka Buildcon advanced 1.85%. The company reported a 77.78% year-on-year decline in standalone net profit at Rs 59.63 crore for the quarter ended March 2025, compared to Rs 268.46 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Revenue from operations tumbled 21% year-on-year to Rs 1,974.82 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to the same quarter last year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Belrise Industries IPO ends with 41.30x subscription

Belrise Industries IPO ends with 41.30x subscription

Wall Street Slumps Amid Trump Tariff Threats and Market Jitters

Wall Street Slumps Amid Trump Tariff Threats and Market Jitters

Allcargo Logistics slides after Q4 net loss widens to Rs 13 cr

Allcargo Logistics slides after Q4 net loss widens to Rs 13 cr

Ruchira Papers rises as Q4 PAT zooms 91% YoY to Rs 18 cr; declares dividend of Rs 5/sh

Ruchira Papers rises as Q4 PAT zooms 91% YoY to Rs 18 cr; declares dividend of Rs 5/sh

Lupin enters into license and supply agreement with SteinCares

Lupin enters into license and supply agreement with SteinCares

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 26 2025 | 10:41 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayPM Modi Mann Ki BaatGold-Silver Price TodayTej Pratap Yadav ExpulsionLeela Hotel IPOQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon