Japanese markets fall sharply

Japanese markets fell sharply as the yen strengthened to its highest level since September against a broadly weaker U.S. dollar amid cautiousness over the U.S.-China trade tensions.
The Nikkei average tumbled 1.30 percent to 34,279.92 while the broader Topix index settled 1.18 percent lower at 2,528.93.
Export-related stocks were hit hard ahead of currency talks between Japanese and U.S. finance chiefs later this week. Toyota Motor shed 2.9 percent and Suzuki Motor lost 3.9 percent.
