Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japanese markets fall sharply

Japanese markets fall sharply

Image

Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
Japanese markets fell sharply as the yen strengthened to its highest level since September against a broadly weaker U.S. dollar amid cautiousness over the U.S.-China trade tensions.

The Nikkei average tumbled 1.30 percent to 34,279.92 while the broader Topix index settled 1.18 percent lower at 2,528.93.

Export-related stocks were hit hard ahead of currency talks between Japanese and U.S. finance chiefs later this week. Toyota Motor shed 2.9 percent and Suzuki Motor lost 3.9 percent.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 4:13 PM IST

