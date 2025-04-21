Monday, April 21, 2025 | 04:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Euro speculative net longs stay near 6-month high

Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

Large currency speculators in the Euro futures market continued to increase net long positions and stayed close to their highest level since September 2024, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 69280 contracts in the data reported through April 15, 2025. This was a weekly increase of 9300 net long contracts.

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 4:21 PM IST

