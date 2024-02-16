Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty February futures trade at premium

Image

Last Updated : Feb 16 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
HDFC Bank, SBI and M&M were the top traded contracts.
The Nifty February 2024 futures closed at 22,089.50, a premium of 48.8 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,040.70 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 gained 129.95 points or 0.59% to 22,040.70.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 0.01% to 15.22.
HDFC Bank, State Bank of India (SBI) and Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
The February 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 29 February 2024.
First Published: Feb 16 2024 | 4:16 PM IST

