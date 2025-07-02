Wednesday, July 02, 2025 | 05:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nifty July futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

Infosys, State Bank of India and IndusInd Bank were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty July 2025 futures closed at 25,539.90, a premium of 86.50 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,453.40 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index lost 88.40 points or 0.35% to 25,453.40.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 0.65% to 12.45.

Infosys, State Bank of India and IndusInd Bank were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The July 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 31 July 2025.

 

Insurance companies second largest net providers of funds to financial system as at end-Mar-25

Japanese markets end lower

China's Shanghai composite index ends marginally lower

Benchmarks trade with substantial losses; financial services shares under pressure

Barometers edge higher; breadth strong

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 4:44 PM IST

