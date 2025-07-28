Monday, July 28, 2025 | 05:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nifty July futures trade at premium

Nifty July futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 5:17 PM IST

NSE India VIX soared 6.98% to 12.06

The Nifty July 2025 futures closed at 24,706.20, a premium of 25.30 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,680.90 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index lost 156.10 points or 0.63% to 24,680.90.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, surged 6.98% to 12.06.

Infosys, HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The July 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 31 July 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Torrent Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 19.91% in the June 2025 quarter

Soma Textiles & Industries consolidated net profit rises 202.50% in the June 2025 quarter

Kapil Raj Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Agri-Tech (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Silly Monks Entertainment reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.38 crore in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 4:59 PM IST

