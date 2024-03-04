Nifty March futures trade at premium

BHEL, HDFC Bank and RIL were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty March 2024 futures closed at 22,500.95, a premium of 95.35 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,405.60 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 rose 27.20 points or 0.12% to 22,405.60.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 0.46% to 14.92.

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL), HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries (RIL) were top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The March 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 28 March 2024.

