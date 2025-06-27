Nifty trades above 25,600; metal shares rally for 6th day

The Nifty traded above the 25,600 level. Metal shares extended gains for the sixth consecutive session.
At 12:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 204.14 points or 0.24% to 83,960.01. The Nifty 50 index added 74.40 points or 0.29% to 25,623.40.
The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.55% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.64%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,365 shares rose and 1,452 shares fell. A total of 195 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 0.79% to 12.49. The Nifty 31 July 2025 futures were trading at 25,736.70, at a premium of 113.30 points as compared with the spot at 25,623.40.
The Nifty option chain for the 31 July 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 40.7 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 64.9 lakh contracts was seen at the 25,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Metal index gained 0.55% to 9,597.25. The index jumped 6.15% in six consecutive trading sessions.
Hindustan Copper (up 2.78%), Vedanta (up 1.71%), Adani Enterprises (up 1.58%), Jindal Stainless (up 0.82%), Hindalco Industries (up 0.81%), Tata Steel (up 0.75%), NMDC (up 0.68%), Hindustan Zinc (up 0.18%) and Welspun Corp (up 0.06%) advanced.
On the other hand, Lloyds Metals & Energy (down 1.01%), APL Apollo Tubes (down 0.97%) and Steel Authority of India (down 0.64%) edged lower.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Adani Enterprises advanced 1.87% after the company announced that its joint venture, AdaniConneX (ACX), has completed the acquisition of a 100% equity stake in Granthik Realtors (GRPL) from Windson Projects LLP.
Century Plyboards (India) rose 1.11% after the company announced the commencement of commercial production at its newly established particle board manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu.
