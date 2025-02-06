Nifty trades below 23,650; realty shares under pressure

At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 178.37 points or 0.23% to 78,089.88. The Nifty 50 index fell 62.05 points or 0.26% to 23,634.25.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.15% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.27%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,055 shares rose and 1,379 shares fell. A total of 178 shares were unchanged.
Result Today:
State Bank of India (SBI) (down 0.29%), Hero Motocorp (up 0.76%), ITC (down 1.18%), Britannia Industries (up 0.01%), Trent (down 1.14%), Bharti Airtel (down 0.86%), PI Industries (down 0.72%), Ramco Cements (down 2.17%), Uno Minda (down 0.03%), PVR Inox (up 1.28%), Finolex Industries (up 0.67%), Bharat Dynamics (up 0.70%), Cochin Shipyard (up 0.69%), BEML (up 0.06%), Aurobindo Pharma (up 0.74%), Apollo Tyres (down 0.33%), ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India (down 0.26%), TD Power Systems (up 2.24%), Walchandnagar Industries (up 0.49%), Emcure Pharmaceuticals (up 2.45%), Somany Ceramics (down 0.52%), Sai Life Sciences (up 1.44%), Reliance Communications (up 4.88%), PG Electroplast (up 3.61%), NMDC (up 0.23%), Motherson Sumi Wiring India (down 0.43%), NCC (down 0.46%), Minda Corporation (down 0.37%), NOCIL (up 0.67%), Muthoot Microfinance (down 1.11%), KIMS (up 0.89%), JK Lakshmi Cement (up 1.11%), Gulf Oil Lubricants (down 0.32%), Dhampur Sugar Industries (up 0.37%), Bharti Hexacom (down 0.68%) will announce their quarterly earnings later today.
Also Read
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Realty index lost 0.90% to 928.90. The index fell 0.89% in two consecutive trading sessions.
Macrotech Developers (down 3.55%), Phoenix Mills (down 2.35%), Brigade Enterprises (down 1.86%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 1.01%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers (down 0.91%), Sobha (down 0.86%), Godrej Properties (down 0.45%), Oberoi Realty (down 0.17%) declined.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Vishnu Prakash R Punglia fell 1.25%. The company received a letter of award from Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) for a significant civil construction project at NTPCs 800 MW Sipat Project.
Oswal Greentech rallied 2.46% after the company announced that it has acquired a 4.97% stake in Oswal Agro Mills (OAML) by purchasing shares at a price of Rs 69 each, for a total consideration of Rs 46.17 crore.
Reliance Power jumped 8.97% after the company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 41.95 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with net loss of Rs 1136.75 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales fell 4.7% YoY to Rs 1,852.84 crore in Q3 FY25.
