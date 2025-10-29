NLC India consolidated net profit declines 27.06% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.25% to Rs 4178.41 croreNet profit of NLC India declined 27.06% to Rs 665.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 911.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 14.25% to Rs 4178.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3657.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales4178.413657.27 14 OPM %33.5027.70 -PBDT1469.281546.03 -5 PBT921.341133.41 -19 NP665.12911.85 -27
