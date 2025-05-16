Friday, May 16, 2025 | 03:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NOCIL slumps after Q4 PAT slips 50% YoY to Rs 21 crore

NOCIL slumps after Q4 PAT slips 50% YoY to Rs 21 crore

Image

Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

NOCIL tumbled 6.47% to Rs 183.75 after the specialty chemical maker's consolidated net profit dropped 49.95% to Rs 20.79 crore on 4.71% decrease in net revenue from operations to Rs 339.69 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 25.97 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2025, marking a year-on-year decline of 53.29%.

Total expenses shed 1.92% YoY to Rs 319.34 crore in Q4 FY25. The cost of material consumed was at Rs 169.12 crore (up 10.27% YoY) and employee benefits expenses stood at Rs 21.52 crore (up 8.52% YoY) during the period under review.

 

Operating EBITDA slipped 23% to Rs 34 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 45 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Operating EBITDA margin slipped to 10.1% in Q4 FY24, compared with 12.5% reported in the same period last year.

On a full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit tanked 22.66% to Rs 102.86 crore on 3.59% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 1,392.69 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Also Read

OTT, TELEVISION, IPL, NETFLIX, JIOHOTSTAR

Artist body urges Netflix, JioCinema, Prime Video to boycott Turkish shows

War 2

War 2 update loading: Hrithik Roshan hints teaser release on Jr NTR's b'day

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Are railway stocks ready for a BIG rally? RVNL, IRCTC in focus; here's why

stock market BSE building

Stock Market LIVE Updates: SMIDs outperform Nifty, Sensex; defence stocks rally; Airtel, Infy drag

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

CDSL share price jumps 7% in weak market; here's what you should know

Meanwhile, the companys board recommended final dividend of Rs 2 per share of the face value of Rs 10/- each which is subject to approval by the members of the company at the 63rd annual general meeting to be held on 7th August,2025.

NOCIL is in the business of manufacturing rubber chemicals. It offers basic organic chemicals. The firm is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading rubber chemicals.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Volumes jump at JSW Infrastructure Ltd counter

Volumes jump at JSW Infrastructure Ltd counter

Matrimony.com Q4 PAT slides 30 YoY to Rs 8 cr; recommends final dividend of Rs 5/ share

Matrimony.com Q4 PAT slides 30 YoY to Rs 8 cr; recommends final dividend of Rs 5/ share

Sensex falls over 216 pts; Nifty tad below 25,000 level; metal shares lose sheen

Sensex falls over 216 pts; Nifty tad below 25,000 level; metal shares lose sheen

Adani Green Energy allots 54.55 equity shares on conversion of warrants

Adani Green Energy allots 54.55 equity shares on conversion of warrants

Eureka Forbes spurts after robust Q4 numbers

Eureka Forbes spurts after robust Q4 numbers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 16 2025 | 2:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCancer Myths Fact CheckDividend StockJSW Energy Price TodayHAL Q4 Results 2025Punjab Board 10th Result TimeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon