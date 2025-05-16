Friday, May 16, 2025 | 03:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sensex falls over 216 pts; Nifty tad below 25,000 level; metal shares lose sheen

Sensex falls over 216 pts; Nifty tad below 25,000 level; metal shares lose sheen

Image

Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
The key equity indices witnessed minor losses in afternoon trade, amid limited profit booking, following a sharp rally in the previous session. Investors are awaiting Q4 earnings reports from various companies. The Nifty traded a tad below the 25,000 level. Metal shares declined after rising for two straight sessions.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 215.55 points or 0.26% to 82,315.19. The Nifty 50 index fell 66.80 points or 0.26% to 24,997.40.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.76% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 1.09%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,508 shares rose and 1,405 shares fell. A total of 164 shares were unchanged.

 

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 2.35% to 16.50.

Buzzing Index:

Also Read

OTT, TELEVISION, IPL, NETFLIX, JIOHOTSTAR

Artist body urges Netflix, JioCinema, Prime Video to boycott Turkish shows

War 2

War 2 update loading: Hrithik Roshan hints teaser release on Jr NTR's b'day

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Are railway stocks ready for a BIG rally? RVNL, IRCTC in focus; here's why

stock market BSE building

Stock Market LIVE Updates: SMIDs outperform Nifty, Sensex; defence stocks rally; Airtel, Infy drag

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

CDSL share price jumps 7% in weak market; here's what you should know

The Nifty Metal index shed 0.15% to 9,196.15. The index gained 4.09% in two consecutive trading sessions.

JSW Steel (down 1.17%), Hindalco Industries (down 0.73%), Lloyds Metals & Energy (down 0.68%), National Aluminium Company (down 0.59%), Vedanta (down 0.47%), Hindustan Copper (down 0.36%), and Welspun Corp (down 0.2%) fell.

On the other hand, Adani Enterprises (up 2.09%), Jindal Stainless (up 1.8%), and Jindal Steel & Power (up 1.6%) edged higher.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 1.44% to 6.320, compared with the previous close of 6.240.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 85.6375, compared with its close of 85.5400 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for the 5 June 2025 settlement shed 0.20% to Rs 92,982.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.12% to 100.69.

The United States 10-year bond yield fell 1.03% to 4.409.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for June 2025 settlement shed 3 cents or 0.05% to $64.50 a barrel.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Adani Green Energy allots 54.55 equity shares on conversion of warrants

Adani Green Energy allots 54.55 equity shares on conversion of warrants

Eureka Forbes spurts after robust Q4 numbers

Eureka Forbes spurts after robust Q4 numbers

Information Technology stocks slide

Information Technology stocks slide

Crisil Ratings reaffirms ratings of VST Industries at 'AA+' with 'stable' outlook

Crisil Ratings reaffirms ratings of VST Industries at 'AA+' with 'stable' outlook

Barometers trade with small losses; Nifty below 25,050; India VIX slides 2.47%

Barometers trade with small losses; Nifty below 25,050; India VIX slides 2.47%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 16 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCancer Myths Fact CheckDividend StockJSW Energy Price TodayHAL Q4 Results 2025Punjab Board 10th Result TimeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon