Friday, May 16, 2025 | 03:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at JSW Infrastructure Ltd counter

Volumes jump at JSW Infrastructure Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

JSW Infrastructure Ltd saw volume of 521.55 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 31.71 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16.45 lakh shares

Bharti Airtel Ltd, Rites Ltd, SKF India Ltd, IFCI Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 16 May 2025.

JSW Infrastructure Ltd saw volume of 521.55 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 31.71 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16.45 lakh shares. The stock dropped 2.37% to Rs.290.00. Volumes stood at 8.71 lakh shares in the last session.

Bharti Airtel Ltd saw volume of 957.54 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.44 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 62.04 lakh shares. The stock dropped 2.69% to Rs.1,816.90. Volumes stood at 87.88 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Rites Ltd saw volume of 132.92 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.34 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12.86 lakh shares. The stock increased 11.36% to Rs.276.46. Volumes stood at 15.73 lakh shares in the last session.

Also Read

OTT, TELEVISION, IPL, NETFLIX, JIOHOTSTAR

Artist body urges Netflix, JioCinema, Prime Video to boycott Turkish shows

War 2

War 2 update loading: Hrithik Roshan hints teaser release on Jr NTR's b'day

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Are railway stocks ready for a BIG rally? RVNL, IRCTC in focus; here's why

stock market BSE building

Stock Market LIVE Updates: SMIDs outperform Nifty, Sensex; defence stocks rally; Airtel, Infy drag

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

CDSL share price jumps 7% in weak market; here's what you should know

SKF India Ltd notched up volume of 3.79 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.19 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 41227 shares. The stock rose 6.03% to Rs.4,585.20. Volumes stood at 48974 shares in the last session.

IFCI Ltd clocked volume of 600.75 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.84 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 76.63 lakh shares. The stock gained 15.84% to Rs.51.84. Volumes stood at 65.41 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Matrimony.com Q4 PAT slides 30 YoY to Rs 8 cr; recommends final dividend of Rs 5/ share

Matrimony.com Q4 PAT slides 30 YoY to Rs 8 cr; recommends final dividend of Rs 5/ share

Sensex falls over 216 pts; Nifty tad below 25,000 level; metal shares lose sheen

Sensex falls over 216 pts; Nifty tad below 25,000 level; metal shares lose sheen

Adani Green Energy allots 54.55 equity shares on conversion of warrants

Adani Green Energy allots 54.55 equity shares on conversion of warrants

Eureka Forbes spurts after robust Q4 numbers

Eureka Forbes spurts after robust Q4 numbers

Information Technology stocks slide

Information Technology stocks slide

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 16 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCancer Myths Fact CheckDividend StockJSW Energy Price TodayHAL Q4 Results 2025Punjab Board 10th Result TimeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon