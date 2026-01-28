Gujarat Road & Infrastructure Company standalone net profit rises 6.09% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.56% to Rs 112.27 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Road & Infrastructure Company rose 6.09% to Rs 49.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 46.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 17.56% to Rs 112.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 95.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.112.2795.5082.2279.9989.5575.5178.3165.2749.8446.98

