NSE launches Nifty IPO index

The weight of each company in the index will be based on its free-float market capitalization, with a cap of 10% to prevent any single stock from dominating the index. The index will be reviewed and rebalanced on a quarterly basis to reflect changes in the market.

This new index is expected to serve as a valuable tool for investors and financial institutions. Asset managers can use it as a benchmark to compare the performance of their IPO-focused investments. Additionally, the Nifty IPO Index could serve as a reference point for passive investment products like Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), index funds, and structured products.

NSE Indices, a subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), launched a new index to track the performance of recently listed companies. The Nifty IPO Index will specifically monitor the last 100 Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) on the NSE's main board.