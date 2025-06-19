Thursday, June 19, 2025 | 11:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NSE SME Monolithisch India gets red-hot welcome on listing day

NSE SME Monolithisch India gets red-hot welcome on listing day

Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Shares of Monolithisch India were trading at Rs 243.10 on the NSE, a premium of 70% compared with the issue price of Rs 143.

The scrip was listed at Rs 231.55, a premium of 61.92% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock was currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 243.10 and a low of Rs 230. About 28.94 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Monolithisch India's IPO was subscribed 170.12 times. The issue opened for bidding on 12 June 2025 and it closed on 16 June 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 135 to Rs 143 per share.

 

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 57,36,000 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 73.61% from 100% pre-issue.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for funding capital expenditure towards setting up of a manufacturing facility, including the purchase of land, construction of a factory shed, civil works and installation of additional plant and machinery. It also plans to invest in its subsidiary, Metalurgica India, to finance its capital expenditure for similar purposes -- namely, the purchase of land, construction of a factory shed, civil works, and installation of plant and machinery. Additionally, the proceeds will be used to meet working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the Monolithisch India on 11 June 2025, raised Rs 23.35 crore from anchor investors. The board has allotted 16.33 lakh shares at Rs 143 per share to 11 anchor investors.

Monolithisch India is a specialized manufacturer and supplier of high-quality ramming mass, primarily used as a heat insulation and lining material in induction furnaces. These products serve as essential refractory consumables for iron, steel, and foundry plants. In addition to manufacturing, the company also undertakes trading activities on an occasional basis to fulfill urgent or excess demand from customers. Monolithic Indias customer base primarily comprises iron and steel producers located in the eastern region of India, with a strong presence in the states of West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Odisha.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 97.34 crore and net profit of Rs 14.49 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 10:54 AM IST

