Wednesday, June 04, 2025 | 11:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NSE SME Neptune Petro heats up post-listing

NSE SME Neptune Petro heats up post-listing

Image

Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Shares of Neptune Petrochemicals were trading at Rs 137 on the NSE, a premium of 12.30% compared with the issue price of Rs 122.

The scrip was listed at Rs 132.75, a premium of 8.81% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock was currently up 3.20% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 137 and a low of Rs 132.50. About 15.45 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Neptune Petrochemicals' IPO was subscribed 3.89 times. The issue opened for bidding on 28 May 2025 and it closed on 30 May 2025. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 115 to Rs 122 per share.

 

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 60,00,000 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 69.33% from 94.30% pre-issue.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for funding capital expenditure requirements towards the installation of additional plant and machinery and related infrastructure, the purchase of office space, working capital requirements, and general corporate expenses.

Also Read

Google search

Google is testing AI weather summaries in Search for local weather: Report

Bruno Fernandes

Man United captain Bruno Fernandes turns down big-money move to Al Hilal

investing, investment, markets, trading

R Systems shares rise 4% on partnership with AI cost firm Mavvrik

BSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Airtel, Eternal lift Sensex 180 pts; SMIDs gain; ABFRL nosedives 10%

capsules, pharma sector, pharma, medicine, drugs

Sun Pharma Advanced Research hits 20% lower band; what's rattling Street?

Ahead of the Neptune Petrochemicals on 27 May 2025, raised Rs 20.84 crore from anchor investors. The board has allotted 17.09 lakh shares at Rs 122 per share to 3 anchor investors.

Neptune Petrochemicals is engaged in the production, manufacturing, and trading of a comprehensive range of bitumen products, bitumen emulsions, and allied materials. With a diverse product portfolio that includes various grades of bitumen, as well as modified bitumen such as polymer modified bitumen (PMB), crumb rubber modified bitumen (CRMB), and specialized oils, the company serves a wide array of industries, particularly those in construction and industrial applications. By leveraging advanced manufacturing techniques and staying ahead of market trends, Neptune Petrochemicals delivers high-quality, customized solutions tailored to the evolving needs of the road construction and infrastructure sectors. As of 31 March 2025, the company had a total of 68 employees on payroll basis.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 614.33 crore and net profit of Rs 19.47 crore for the period ended 31 December 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Servotech Renewable spurts on securing 7.8 MW grid-connected solar rooftop project

Servotech Renewable spurts on securing 7.8 MW grid-connected solar rooftop project

Dollar index steadies near 99 mark; US Jobs data in focus

Dollar index steadies near 99 mark; US Jobs data in focus

Rajesh Power Services successfully bids for projects of Madhya Gujarat Vij Company

Rajesh Power Services successfully bids for projects of Madhya Gujarat Vij Company

Coforge update on restructuring of subsidiaries

Coforge update on restructuring of subsidiaries

Epigral signs agreement to source 19.80 MW wind solar hybrid power

Epigral signs agreement to source 19.80 MW wind solar hybrid power

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 11:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Today3b film IPO AllotmentGold Card VisaIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon