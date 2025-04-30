Wednesday, April 30, 2025 | 04:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NSE SME Tankup Engineers rolls off the IPO assembly line at a premium

NSE SME Tankup Engineers rolls off the IPO assembly line at a premium

Image

Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Shares of Tankup Engineers settled at Rs 183.75 on the NSE, a premium of 31.25% compared with the issue price of Rs 140.

The scrip was listed at 175, a premium of 25% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock was currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 183.75 and a low of Rs 175. About 6.01 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Tankup Engineers' IPO was subscribed 116.17 times. The issue opened for bidding on 23 April 2025 and it closed on 25 April 2025. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 133 to Rs 140 per share.

 

The IPO comprised of upto 13,95,000 equity shares (including market maker portion of 70,000 equity shares, employee reservation portion of 36,000 equity shares and anchor allocation portion of 3,85,000 equity shares). The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 73.65% from 100% pre-issue.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for the repayment, in full or in part, of certain of the companys outstanding borrowings, funding to meet working capital requirements, and general corporate purposes.

Also Read

youngsters

NEET UG 2025 admit card out. Here's how to download exam hall ticket

The oil marketing companies (OMCs) in their second tender for supply of 0.88 billion litres of ethanol in 2024-25 supply year have for the first time said that preference would be given to ethanol produced from cooperative sugar factories, officials

Govt hikes sugarcane FRP by 4.41% to Rs 355 per quintal for 2025-26 season

EPFO

EPFO makes pension claims smoother: 5 updates you should know about

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

Caste census will be incorporated into the national census: Union Cabinet

PremiumMaid, Domestic help

How the 10-min househelp service is helping both sides of the service

Ahead of the Tankup Engineers on 24 March 2025, raised Rs 5.39 crore from anchor investors. The board has allotted 3.85 lakh shares at Rs 140 per share to 3 anchor investors.

Tankup Engineers specializes in manufacturing custom vehicle superstructures, primarily tank-like containers for transporting or storing liquids, gases, or solids. Serving industries like petroleum, mining, infrastructure, and defense, the company delivers mobile, scalable storage solutions tailored to client needs in terms of size, material, and functionality. As of 30 November 2024, the company had a total of 61 employees at various levels of the organization.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 12.45 crore and net profit of Rs 0.95 crore for the period ended 30 November 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Board of Exide Industries accepts retirement of Director Finance and CFO

Board of Exide Industries accepts retirement of Director Finance and CFO

Board of Coromandel International approves amendment to object clause of MoA

Board of Coromandel International approves amendment to object clause of MoA

Club Mahindra adds three new resorts in Andhra Pradesh, Vietnam and Abu Dhabi

Club Mahindra adds three new resorts in Andhra Pradesh, Vietnam and Abu Dhabi

Vedanta gains after PAT soars to Rs 3,483 cr in Q4 FY25

Vedanta gains after PAT soars to Rs 3,483 cr in Q4 FY25

Indices snap 2-day gains; Nifty ends below 23,350; VIX spurts 4.90%

Indices snap 2-day gains; Nifty ends below 23,350; VIX spurts 4.90%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 4:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAther Energy IPOBank HolidayGold-Silver Price TodayIndian Oil Q4 Results 2025100 Days Of TrumpQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon