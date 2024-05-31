Business Standard
Nyssa Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.93 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 11:05 AM IST
Sales rise 95.24% to Rs 0.41 crore
Net Loss of Nyssa Corporation reported to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 95.24% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 216.22% to Rs 2.34 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 47.46% to Rs 7.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.410.21 95 7.835.31 47 OPM %-324.39-580.95 -32.953.95 - PBDT-1.04-1.05 1 3.191.00 219 PBT-1.04-1.04 0 3.191.00 219 NP-0.93-0.90 -3 2.340.74 216
First Published: May 31 2024 | 10:50 AM IST

