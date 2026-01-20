CEAT consolidated net profit rises 60.41% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.98% to Rs 4157.05 crore

Net profit of CEAT rose 60.41% to Rs 155.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 97.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 25.98% to Rs 4157.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3299.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.4157.053299.9013.5510.33464.44269.24276.30127.75155.7797.11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News