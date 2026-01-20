CEAT consolidated net profit rises 60.41% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 25.98% to Rs 4157.05 croreNet profit of CEAT rose 60.41% to Rs 155.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 97.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 25.98% to Rs 4157.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3299.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales4157.053299.90 26 OPM %13.5510.33 -PBDT464.44269.24 73 PBT276.30127.75 116 NP155.7797.11 60
First Published: Jan 20 2026 | 2:04 PM IST