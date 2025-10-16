Thursday, October 16, 2025 | 10:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Oberoi Realty jumps after Q2 PAT climbs 29% YoY to Rs 760 cr

Oberoi Realty rallied 4.49% to Rs 1,672.80 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 29% to Rs 760.26 crore on 34.8% increase in net sales to Rs 1,779.04 crore in Q2 September 2025 over Q2 September 2024.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 26.9% YoY to Rs 993.14 crore in Q2 FY26.

Booking value stood at Rs 1,299.06 crore in Q2 FY26.

On half-yearly basis, the companys consolidated net profit rose 0.6% to Rs 1,181.51 crore on 1.5% increase in net sales to Rs 2,766.59 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.

The company reported a booking value of Rs 2,937.74 crore in H1FY26, registering a growth of 17.07% as against Rs 2,509.45 crore in H1FY25.

 

Vikas Oberoi, chairman & managing director, Oberoi Realty, said, Indias resilient economic growth and evolving consumer aspirations continue to underpin the demand for premium real estate across segments. The country remains a compelling destination for global capital and long-term investment.

We delivered a robust performance this quarter, driven by strong sustenance sales and consistent growth across our commercial and retail portfolios. Our integrated developments continue to demonstrate strong absorption, reflecting customer confidence in our product quality, design sensibility, and timely delivery.

The ramp up in leasing at Sky City Mall in Borivali and Commerz III reaffirm the depth of demand for well-conceived, experience-led spaces. Also, the opening of our new office in Gurugram, marks a significant milestone as we expand our presence in the NCR market.

Meanwhile, the companys board declared 2nd interim dividend of Rs 2 per equity share with face value of Rs 10 each for FY26. Further, October 21, 2025 shall be the record date for the purpose of dividend. The dividend shall be paid on or before 4 November 2025.

Oberoi Realty is a real estate development company, headquartered in Mumbai. It focuses on premium developments in the residential, office space, retail, hospitality and social infrastructure verticals.

