Monday, May 05, 2025 | 10:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oil and Gas stocks edge higher

Oil and Gas stocks edge higher

Image

Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Oil & Gas index increasing 402.83 points or 1.51% at 27077.83 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Oil & Gas index, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 5.48%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 4.28%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 4.21%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 3.52%),Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 2.95%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Reliance Industries Ltd (up 1.12%), and Petronet LNG Ltd (up 0.77%).

On the other hand, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 1.13%), Oil India Ltd (down 1.08%), and GAIL (India) Ltd (down 0.69%) turned lower.

 

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 185.83 or 0.39% at 47551.37.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 112.19 points or 0.76% at 14945.78.

Also Read

Security forces,army,soilder

Security forces bust terror hideout in Poonch, recover 5 IEDs, radio sets

College students, students

CBSE Class 10th, 12th results 2025 not releasing today, board confirms

Stock broker, broker, trader, market, markets, stock markets, stocks

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex climb led by Adani Ports, Asian Paint; JSW Steel drags; IT, FMCG up

Results, Exam results

Karnataka SSLC 10th results 2025 toppers' list, 22 students scored 100%

Rahul Gandhi

Allahabad HC to hear govt's response on Rahul Gandhi's citizenship plea

The Nifty 50 index was up 102.45 points or 0.42% at 24449.15.

The BSE Sensex index was up 323.46 points or 0.4% at 80825.45.

On BSE,1956 shares were trading in green, 1196 were trading in red and 188 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Biocon edges higher after biologics arm secures multiple market access deals for Yesintek

Biocon edges higher after biologics arm secures multiple market access deals for Yesintek

Jindal Stainless Ltd Slides 0.6%

Jindal Stainless Ltd Slides 0.6%

Voltas Ltd Surges 1.41%

Voltas Ltd Surges 1.41%

Biocon Biologics secures multiple market access agreements for Yesintek

Biocon Biologics secures multiple market access agreements for Yesintek

Nifty Waves Index unveiled at WAVES 2025 by Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Nifty Waves Index unveiled at WAVES 2025 by Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 05 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayBank of Baroda Q4 results 2025Adani US Bribery ChargesMahindra and Mahindra Q4 ResultsDelhi weather TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayJSW Steel Share Price FallIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon