Mangal Credit & Fincorp standalone net profit rises 51.82% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Mangal Credit & Fincorp rose 51.82% to Rs 3.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 58.48% to Rs 11.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.11.877.4979.6175.035.573.515.323.353.752.47