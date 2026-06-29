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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Optiemus commences manufacturing of Quectel wireless modules

Optiemus commences manufacturing of Quectel wireless modules

Last Updated : Jun 29 2026 | 12:32 PM IST

Optiemus Electronics (OEL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Optiemus Infracom, has started a strategic manufacturing partnership with Quectel IoT Technologies (Quectel), a global provider of IoT and wireless communication technologies, to locally manufacture advanced wireless communication modules in India. The arrangement marks an important step in strengthening India's electronics manufacturing ecosystem and meeting the growing demand for reliable, high quality connectivity solutions across industries.

Under this partnership, OEL will manufacture Quectel's portfolio of automotive, 5G, 4G, Cat-1 and other cellular modules at its state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. These modules will support applications across IoT, automotive, telecom, energy, smart mobility, industrial automation, telematics, and smart infrastructure.

 

Quectel's modules play a critical role in powering connected solutions used in vehicles, industrial systems, energy management, smart cities, and advanced telecom networks. Through this partnership with OEL, Quectel aims to deepen its presence in the Indian market while ensuring world-class manufacturing standards, consistent quality, and scalable production.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Jun 29 2026 | 12:32 PM IST

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