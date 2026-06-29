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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Omaxe Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Omaxe Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jun 29 2026 | 12:32 PM IST

Bajaj Healthcare Ltd, Prakash Pipes Ltd, Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd and Krishival Foods Ltd Partly Paidup are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 June 2026.

Bajaj Healthcare Ltd, Prakash Pipes Ltd, Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd and Krishival Foods Ltd Partly Paidup are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 June 2026.

Omaxe Ltd spiked 17.09% to Rs 90.79 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21606 shares in the past one month.

 

Bajaj Healthcare Ltd surged 14.65% to Rs 350.25. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11670 shares in the past one month.

Prakash Pipes Ltd soared 13.88% to Rs 299. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 61195 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12032 shares in the past one month.

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Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd rose 13.24% to Rs 115.1. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 13.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40475 shares in the past one month.

Krishival Foods Ltd Partly Paidup exploded 13.12% to Rs 169.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2589 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Jun 29 2026 | 12:32 PM IST

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