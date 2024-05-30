Optimus Finance consolidated net profit rises 85.42% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 48.03% to Rs 37.26 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 16.11% to Rs 5.26 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.55% to Rs 109.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 100.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Optimus Finance rose 85.42% to Rs 1.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 48.03% to Rs 37.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 25.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.37.2625.17109.87100.291.4814.587.569.343.521.8710.549.283.171.569.188.011.780.965.264.53