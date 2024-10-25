Oracle Financial Services Software consolidated net profit rises 38.39% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.88% to Rs 1673.90 croreNet profit of Oracle Financial Services Software rose 38.39% to Rs 577.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 417.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 15.88% to Rs 1673.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1444.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1673.901444.48 16 OPM %44.8438.64 -PBDT846.80615.21 38 PBT829.00596.20 39 NP577.70417.45 38
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content