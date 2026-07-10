Pace Digitek arm inks BESS supply agreement

Pace Digitek announced that its material subsidiary, Lineage Power, has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Bondada Renewable Energy for the supply of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS).

Under the agreement, Lineage Power will supply a range of BESS solutions, including DC blocks, commercial and industrial (C&I) BESS cabinets, residential BESS, power conversion systems (PCS), energy management systems (EMS), and battery containers.

The company clarified that the MoU does not constitute a related-party transaction.

Pace Digitek is engaged in telecom infrastructure services, EPC activities including optic fiber deployment, and power management solutions, along with the design, supply, and maintenance of related energy and telecom equipment.

The company reported a sharp surge in consolidated net profit of 88% year-on-year to Rs 105.92 crore, on a 60.52% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 1,096.78 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

The counter advanced 1.81% to settle at Rs 216.15 on the BSE.

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