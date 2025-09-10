Pahal Financial Services Pvt standalone net profit declines 81.96% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 18.42% to Rs 103.47 croreNet profit of Pahal Financial Services Pvt declined 81.96% to Rs 1.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 18.42% to Rs 103.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 126.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales103.47126.84 -18 OPM %55.6260.62 -PBDT2.136.87 -69 PBT1.686.36 -74 NP1.236.82 -82
