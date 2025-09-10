Wednesday, September 10, 2025 | 09:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pahal Financial Services Pvt standalone net profit declines 81.96% in the June 2025 quarter

Pahal Financial Services Pvt standalone net profit declines 81.96% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales decline 18.42% to Rs 103.47 crore

Net profit of Pahal Financial Services Pvt declined 81.96% to Rs 1.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 18.42% to Rs 103.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 126.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales103.47126.84 -18 OPM %55.6260.62 -PBDT2.136.87 -69 PBT1.686.36 -74 NP1.236.82 -82

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Macfarlane & Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.14 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Macfarlane & Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.14 crore in the June 2025 quarter

R M Drip & Sprinklers Systems consolidated net profit rises 212.35% in the June 2025 quarter

R M Drip & Sprinklers Systems consolidated net profit rises 212.35% in the June 2025 quarter

GIFT Nifty September hints at strong opening; Chinese inflation data in focus

GIFT Nifty September hints at strong opening; Chinese inflation data in focus

Nila Infra secures Rs 13-cr order from Mahesana Municipal Corporation

Nila Infra secures Rs 13-cr order from Mahesana Municipal Corporation

Cupid acquires strategic stake in Arabian luxury fragrance brand 'Mansam'

Cupid acquires strategic stake in Arabian luxury fragrance brand 'Mansam'

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayShrinagar House Of Mangalsutra IPOGold-Silver Rate TodayStocks To Buy TodayLatest News LIVETravel Advisory for NepalApple Awe Dropping Event Highlights Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon