Parsvnath Landmark Developers Pvt reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.78 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 15 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Sales decline 25.44% to Rs 15.36 crore

Net profit of Parsvnath Landmark Developers Pvt reported to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 25.44% to Rs 15.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 20.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales15.3620.60 -25 OPM %5.60-13.83 -PBDT0.83-2.80 LP PBT0.78-2.85 LP NP0.78-2.85 LP

First Published: Feb 15 2025 | 4:42 PM IST

