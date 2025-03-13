Thursday, March 13, 2025 | 04:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IIFL Finance approves enhancement of size of issue for re-issuance of NCDs

Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

On private placement basis

IIFL Finance has approved the terms and conditions including enhancement of the size of the issue for the re-issuance of previously issued NCDs on private placement basis in the form of secured, listed, rated, redeemable, non-convertible debentures. The company has approved the enhancement upto Rs 700 crore (70,000 NCDs of face value of Rs 1,00,000 each) with a base issue size of Rs 425 crore and a green-shoe option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 275 crore).

First Published: Mar 13 2025 | 4:20 PM IST

