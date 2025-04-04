Friday, April 04, 2025 | 03:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Pearl Global Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Pearl Global Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Vimta Labs Ltd, Goldiam International Ltd, Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd and Supriya Lifescience Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 April 2025.

Pearl Global Industries Ltd tumbled 17.29% to Rs 1044.1 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 50831 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9913 shares in the past one month.

 

Vimta Labs Ltd lost 17.07% to Rs 907.4. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 49635 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12364 shares in the past one month.

Goldiam International Ltd crashed 16.40% to Rs 308.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 68064 shares in the past one month.

Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd corrected 14.92% to Rs 1189. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 11038 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11434 shares in the past one month.

Supriya Lifescience Ltd pared 12.26% to Rs 696.95. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 35748 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33391 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Apr 04 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

