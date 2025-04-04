Friday, April 04, 2025 | 02:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd registered volume of 15.86 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.97 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.66 lakh shares

Castrol India Ltd, Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd, Laurus Labs Ltd, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 04 April 2025.

Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd registered volume of 15.86 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.97 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.66 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.67% to Rs.1,410.40. Volumes stood at 51271 shares in the last session.

 

Castrol India Ltd notched up volume of 196.67 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.49 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 43.78 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.60% to Rs.202.15. Volumes stood at 52.53 lakh shares in the last session.

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd notched up volume of 12.53 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.98 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.15 lakh shares. The stock slipped 0.59% to Rs.378.70. Volumes stood at 3.58 lakh shares in the last session.

Also Read

Market crash, market fall, stock market, global market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drags 1000 pts to 75,280; Nifty at 22,880; pharma, metal slip 4-6%

Supreme Court, SC

SC rejects plea to review ruling on electoral bonds fund confiscation

College students, students

HPU announces revised exam schedules for BA, BSc, and BComs exams 2025

Mergers and acquisitions, M&A, deals

Indian delegation to visit Chile, seek stake in SQM's lithium projects

NTA releases the JEE Mains 2024 exam city intimation slip

JEE Main 2025 Session 2 analysis: Candidates say maths toughest among all

Laurus Labs Ltd notched up volume of 63.36 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.87 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16.39 lakh shares. The stock slipped 7.38% to Rs.574.85. Volumes stood at 37.44 lakh shares in the last session.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd notched up volume of 64.83 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.77 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17.21 lakh shares. The stock slipped 6.08% to Rs.1,104.85. Volumes stood at 75.02 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Australian shares fall sharply

Australian shares fall sharply

Japanese markets tumble to eight-month low

Japanese markets tumble to eight-month low

Barometers trade with deep cuts; realty shares drop

Barometers trade with deep cuts; realty shares drop

Raghavpur Multipurpose Project awarded to Afcons gets environmental clearance

Raghavpur Multipurpose Project awarded to Afcons gets environmental clearance

Union Bank of India slides after missing loan growth and deposit guidance

Union Bank of India slides after missing loan growth and deposit guidance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 04 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarkets TodayGold and Silver Price TodayLSG vs MI Playing 11Trump Reciprocal Tariffs Impact on IndiaLatest News LIVELSG vs MI Key Player BattlesIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon