Permanent Magnets Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd, D P Wires Ltd, Sprayking Ltd and I G Petrochemicals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 February 2024.

Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd, D P Wires Ltd, Sprayking Ltd and I G Petrochemicals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 February 2024.

Permanent Magnets Ltd crashed 16.25% to Rs 1057.95 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 97211 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8458 shares in the past one month.

Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd tumbled 10.16% to Rs 479.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 40786 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47457 shares in the past one month.

D P Wires Ltd lost 8.69% to Rs 474.15. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 21355 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3901 shares in the past one month.

Sprayking Ltd fell 7.60% to Rs 249.9. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 50479 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 73022 shares in the past one month.

I G Petrochemicals Ltd plummeted 7.13% to Rs 458.1. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7686 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4217 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News