Monday, August 18, 2025 | 12:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PG Electroplast Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

PG Electroplast Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Aditya Vision Ltd, Fusion Finance Ltd Partly Paidup, Relaxo Footwears Ltd and Endurance Technologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 August 2025.

Aditya Vision Ltd, Fusion Finance Ltd Partly Paidup, Relaxo Footwears Ltd and Endurance Technologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 August 2025.

PG Electroplast Ltd soared 12.78% to Rs 552.25 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 14.9 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.24 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Aditya Vision Ltd spiked 12.19% to Rs 475.25. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19845 shares in the past one month.

Fusion Finance Ltd Partly Paidup surged 11.86% to Rs 89.49. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 254 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2473 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Indian markets

Stock Market LIVE: Maruti, M&M lift Sensex by 700 pts; SMIDs up 1%; auto, consumer durables rally

Nikhil Kamath

Nikhil Kamath invests ₹137.5 crore in Goldi Solar to expand capacity

Bajaj Finance spurts 7% after S&P Global Ratings upgrades ratings

Bajaj Finance spurts 7% after S&P Global Ratings upgrades ratings

Mumbai Rains

Mumbai rains LIVE news updates: Holiday declared for all schools, colleges; red alert issued

MCX

MCX share price rises 4% after the company launches Nickel futures

Relaxo Footwears Ltd jumped 11.00% to Rs 484.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22314 shares in the past one month.

Endurance Technologies Ltd rose 10.17% to Rs 2873.45. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 38600 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4121 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

KPL receives nod to sell its anti-cancer drug Bleomycin 15 IU in Mexico

KPL receives nod to sell its anti-cancer drug Bleomycin 15 IU in Mexico

Dilip Buildcon JV receives LoA for Rs 1503 cr Gurugram Metro project

Dilip Buildcon JV receives LoA for Rs 1503 cr Gurugram Metro project

Arisinfra Solutions secures Rs 100 cr integrated supply-and-services contracts

Arisinfra Solutions secures Rs 100 cr integrated supply-and-services contracts

Revolt Motors extends its 'Azadi From Petrol' offer following strong demand

Revolt Motors extends its 'Azadi From Petrol' offer following strong demand

India's electronics exports up around 47% on year in first quarter of FY26

India's electronics exports up around 47% on year in first quarter of FY26

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE<span class="extra_title">Reliance Digital India sale</span> Stocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNDA Vice Presidential CandidateGarena Free Fire Max CodePM Modi Diwali DhamakaEPFO Rule ChangeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon