Piramal Finance reports consolidated net profit of Rs 76.55 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 12:05 PM IST

Sales rise 17.01% to Rs 2005.00 crore

Net profit of Piramal Finance reported to Rs 76.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 752.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.01% to Rs 2005.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1713.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 6.65 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1975.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.59% to Rs 7350.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6470.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2005.001713.47 17 7350.036470.72 14 OPM %60.28-62.03 -60.2628.06 - PBDT116.49-2017.94 LP 173.34-1805.53 LP PBT67.60-2063.08 LP -16.92-1957.95 99 NP76.55-752.36 LP -6.65-1975.28 100

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 07 2025 | 11:49 AM IST

