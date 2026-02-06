India-US trade deal fully safeguards India's agricultural interests: Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare

Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers Welfare and Rural Development, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, firmly stated that the agreement fully safeguards Indias agricultural interests, particularly those of the farm and dairy sectors. He underlined that under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the deal reflects a new benchmark of diplomacy, development and dignity, with the Prime Minister making it clear from the outset that farmers interests are non-negotiable. He reiterated that Indias staple grains, fruits, major crops, millets and dairy products remain completely secure and face no threat whatsoever. He emphasized that the interests of small and large farmers alike have been fully protected, and that the agreement will create fresh opportunities rather than risks for Indian agriculture.

The Minister assured that no sudden or disruptive entry of foreign products will take place in the Indian market. He stressed that no market segment has been opened in a manner that could harm Indian farmers, and all major crops, food grains, fruits and dairy products remain shielded. On the confusion triggered by a recent tweet from the US Treasury Secretary about increased access for American farm products, Chouhan said that Commerce Minister Shri Piyush Goyal has already clarified the facts in Parliament. He reiterated that India has not opened its markets in any way that puts pressure on domestic farmers, and that the protections for key agricultural commodities remain intact.

Highlighting the export potential unlocked by the agreement, Chouhan noted that India already exports rice to many countries, including the United States, and recently recorded exports worth around ₹63,000 crore. He stated that reduced tariffs will directly benefit Indias rice, spices and textile exports, and that growth in textile exports will help millions of cotton-growing farmers. The Minister affirmed that the deal is unequivocally in the interest of Indian farmers and opens up new export avenues, despite the misinformation being spread by the opposition.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News