Poly Medicure Q4 PAT rises 16% YoY to Rs 68 cr

On consolidated basis, Poly Medicure's net profit grew 16.24% to Rs 68.36 crore in Q4 FY24 as against Rs 58.81 crore reported in Q4 FY23.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 378.07 crore in Q4 FY24, up 23.21% as against Rs 306.85 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.

Profit before tax jumped 23.01% year on year to Rs 92.46 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2023.

Total expenses in Q4 FY24 were at Rs 300.82 crore, up 24.94% YoY. Cost of materials consumed was Rs 126.61 crore (up 16.35% YoY) while employee benefits expense stood at Rs 69.44 crore (up 29.77% YoY) during the period under review.

On full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit climbed 44.05% to Rs 258.26 crore on 23.36% rise in revenue to Rs 1,375.8 crore in FY24 over FY23.

Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended a dividend of Rs 3 per equity share for the financial year 2023-24, subject to the approval of shareholders.

Poly Medicure exports plastic medical disposables/surgical devices. It manufactures and supplies approximately 100 types of disposable medical devices in the product verticals of infusion therapy, anesthesia, urology, gastroenterology, blood management and blood collection, surgery and wound drainage, dialysis and central venous access catheters.

The scrip rose 0.08% to currently trade at Rs 1,655.05 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News