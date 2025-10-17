Jindal Saw consolidated net profit declines 69.60% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 24.02% to Rs 4233.60 croreNet profit of Jindal Saw declined 69.60% to Rs 151.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 499.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 24.02% to Rs 4233.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5571.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales4233.605571.92 -24 OPM %10.6616.41 -PBDT338.08793.65 -57 PBT182.57642.96 -72 NP151.89499.61 -70
