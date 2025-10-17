Alufluoride consolidated net profit rises 19.25% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.06% to Rs 54.83 croreNet profit of Alufluoride rose 19.25% to Rs 7.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.06% to Rs 54.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 53.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales54.8353.20 3 OPM %25.4219.89 -PBDT13.7210.48 31 PBT11.328.21 38 NP7.936.65 19
