Pound speculative net longs at two-month high

Pound speculative net longs at two-month high

Image

Last Updated : Mar 10 2025 | 3:51 PM IST

Large currency speculators net longs in the Pound futures climbed to a two-month high, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 18574 contracts in the data reported through March 04, 2025. This was a weekly rise of 14111 net long contracts.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

SJVN signs MoU with Govt. of Chhattisgarh and Chhattisgarh State Power Generation Company

Sun Pharma to acquire Nasdaq-listed Checkpoint Therapeutics

RDB Realty & Infra bags Rs 42-cr work order

SJVN inks MoU with Chhattisgarh Govt to develop 1800 MW PSP

360 ONE WAM Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

First Published: Mar 10 2025 | 3:40 PM IST

