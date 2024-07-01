Business Standard
Pound Speculators Continue To Reduce Net Long Positions

Last Updated : Jul 01 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Large currency speculators continued to reduce net long position in the Pound futures, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 44,048 contracts in the data reported through June 25, 2024. This was a weekly fall of 3573 net contracts.
First Published: Jul 01 2024 | 3:24 PM IST

