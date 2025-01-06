Business Standard

Power Grid successfully bids for 2 projects under TBCB

Power Grid successfully bids for 2 projects under TBCB

Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 7:50 PM IST

Power Grid Corporation of India (POWERGRID) has been declared as successful bidder under Tariff Based Competitive Bidding for the following two (02) projects to establish InterState Transmission System under Build, Own Operate and Transfer (BOOT) basis:

Sr No.

Project Name

Scope of Project

1

Augmentation of transformation capacity at KPS1 (GIS) and KPS2 (GIS) (Phase-V Part B1 and Part B2 scheme) The project comprises augmentation works at under-construction substations in the State of Gujarat

2

Augmentation of transformation capacity by 3x500 MVA, 400/220kV ICTs (6th - 8th) and 1x1500 MVA, 765/400kV ICT (4th) at Bidar PS The project comprises augmentation works at under-construction substation in the State of Karnataka

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 7:24 PM IST

