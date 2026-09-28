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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Power Mech Projects secures O&M order worth Rs 279.20 cr

Power Mech Projects secures O&M order worth Rs 279.20 cr

Last Updated : Sep 28 2026 | 7:04 PM IST

From Telangana Power Generation Corporation

Power Mech Projects has secured an order worth Rs 279.20 crore from Telangana Power Generation Corporation for comprehensive operation & maintenance (Mechanical, Electrical, C&I) and up keeping work package for Ash handling Plant of Stage-I (Unit No.1 & 2) & Stage-II (Unit No.3, 4 & 5) and complete Coal handling plant of YTPS (5X800 MW).

 

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First Published: Sep 28 2026 | 7:04 PM IST