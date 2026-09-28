Power Mech Projects secures O&M order worth Rs 279.20 cr

From Telangana Power Generation Corporation

Power Mech Projects has secured an order worth Rs 279.20 crore from Telangana Power Generation Corporation for comprehensive operation & maintenance (Mechanical, Electrical, C&I) and up keeping work package for Ash handling Plant of Stage-I (Unit No.1 & 2) & Stage-II (Unit No.3, 4 & 5) and complete Coal handling plant of YTPS (5X800 MW).