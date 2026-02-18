E2E Networks soars on NVIDIA-backed Blackwell AI infrastructure buildout

E2E Networks surged 17.92% to Rs 3,015 after NVIDIA announced that the Indian company is building an NVIDIA Blackwell GPU cluster on its TIR cloud platform.

The Blackwell-based infrastructure is being deployed at the L&T Vyoma Data Center in Chennai. The TIR platform will feature NVIDIA HGX B200 systems, NVIDIA Enterprise software and NVIDIA Nemotron open models, aimed at supporting sovereign AI development across sectors such as healthcare, finance, manufacturing and agriculture.

NVIDIA outlined a broader set of partnerships and initiatives in India at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, positioning the country as a key hub in the global AI ecosystem. The company said these collaborations support the governments IndiaAI Mission, a $1 billion-plus programme focused on expanding compute capacity, developing sovereign AI datasets and models, and strengthening AI education, startups and responsible AI frameworks.

Meanwhile, the National Stock Exchange has sought clarification from E2E Networks regarding reports of a partnership with NVIDIA. The company's response is awaited.

E2E Networks operates as a cloud infrastructure provider in India, offering GPU computing, enterprise cloud solutions and managed services for artificial intelligence and machine learning workloads.

On a standalone basis, E2E Networks reported net loss of Rs 5.70 crore in Q3 December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 11.59 crore in Q3 December 2024. Net sales rose 68.32% YoY to Rs 70.02 crore in Q3 December 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News