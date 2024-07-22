Power shares gain

Power stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Power index rising 74.32 points or 0.96% at 7784.01 at 09:47 IST. Among the components of the BSE Power index, NTPC Ltd (up 2.5%), NHPC Ltd (up 1.55%),Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 1.53%),Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 1.49%),Siemens Ltd (up 1.4%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tata Power Company Ltd (up 1.34%), CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (up 0.76%), ABB India Ltd (up 0.46%), and JSW Energy Ltd (up 0.02%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp On the other hand, Suzlon Energy Ltd (down 0.48%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 0.44%), and Torrent Power Ltd (down 0.35%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 29.87 or 0.06% at 52511.67.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 19.21 points or 0.12% at 15901.07.

The Nifty 50 index was down 36.8 points or 0.15% at 24494.1.

The BSE Sensex index was down 130.59 points or 0.16% at 80474.06.

On BSE,1512 shares were trading in green, 1667 were trading in red and 186 were unchanged.

