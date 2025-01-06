Business Standard

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Power stocks slide

Power stocks slide

Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

Power stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Power index decreasing 235.81 points or 3.35% at 6798.39 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Power index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 5.18%), Suzlon Energy Ltd (down 4.99%),JSW Energy Ltd (down 4.67%),NHPC Ltd (down 4.47%),Tata Power Company Ltd (down 4.1%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Adani Power Ltd (down 3.66%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 3.44%), NTPC Ltd (down 3.15%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 3.13%), and Torrent Power Ltd (down 2.95%).

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 1572.59 or 2.8% at 54543.62.

 

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 358.36 points or 2.22% at 15817.13.

The Nifty 50 index was down 336.9 points or 1.4% at 23667.849609375.

The BSE Sensex index was down 1132.76 points or 1.43% at 78090.35.

On BSE,730 shares were trading in green, 3332 were trading in red and 116 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

