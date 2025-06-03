Tuesday, June 03, 2025 | 07:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Praj Industries collaborates with IATA and ISMA

Praj Industries collaborates with IATA and ISMA

Image

Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 7:50 PM IST

To advance SAF carbon assessment and certification in India

India is taking decisive steps toward decarbonizing its aviation sector, with a SAF blending mandate targeting 1% by 2027 and 2% by 2028. In line with this national goal, Praj Industries, International Air Transport Association (IATA), and Indian Sugar & Bio-energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA) have signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to drive the certification and adoption of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) in the country. The partnership will focus on conducting a comprehensive Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) of SAF derived from Indian sugarcane feedstock via the Ethanol to-Jet (ETJ) pathwaya critical milestone in demonstrating the environmental and economic viability of indigenous SAF solutions.

 

The MoU underscores the participants' shared commitment to sustainability and to reducing emissions in aviationone of the world's most challenging sectors to decarbonize. Through this partnership, Praj, IATA, and ISMA aim to determine an accurate Carbon Intensity (CI) number for SAF produced using Indian sugarcane. CI measures the amount of greenhouse gas emissions produced per unit of energy generated (usually expressed in gCO₂e/MJ). This key metric for SAF determines how much cleaner the fuel is compared to conventional jet fuel.

As part of the collaboration, the three participants will also work together to define and recommend a certification methodology suited to the Indian context. This framework will align with internationally recognized sustainability and emissions reduction standards, specifically the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) CORSIA and the Roundtable on Sustainable Biomaterials (RSB) CORSIA standard.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Aichi Steel hikes stake in Vardhman Special Steels

Aichi Steel hikes stake in Vardhman Special Steels

Adani Green Energy announces incorporation of subsidiary - Adani Hydro Energy Ten

Adani Green Energy announces incorporation of subsidiary - Adani Hydro Energy Ten

TVS Motor Company signs MoU with Kadam Mobility

TVS Motor Company signs MoU with Kadam Mobility

Sansera secures long term contract from Airbus Defence and Space

Sansera secures long term contract from Airbus Defence and Space

MOIL records 18% YoY growth in manganese ore production in May'25

MOIL records 18% YoY growth in manganese ore production in May'25

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 7:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayCovid-19 in IndiaGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayRCB vs PBKS Live ScoreRCB vs PBKS Pitch ReportHarrier EV Launch TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon