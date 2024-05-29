Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Last Mile Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 62.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:21 AM IST
Sales rise 802.62% to Rs 130.88 crore
Net profit of Last Mile Enterprises declined 62.11% to Rs 3.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 802.62% to Rs 130.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 46.51% to Rs 2.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 162.04% to Rs 131.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 50.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales130.8814.50 803 131.0250.00 162 OPM %-0.9290.14 --1.789.86 - PBDT4.9912.42 -60 3.877.29 -47 PBT4.7112.37 -62 3.427.08 -52 NP3.749.87 -62 2.454.58 -47
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Board of Last Mile Enterprises approves increase in authorised share capital

Mahindra Logistics expands its operations in West Bengal

HSBC Investdirect Financial Services India standalone net profit rises 53.36% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Mile Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.46 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Max Life Insurance Company standalone net profit declines 39.76% in the December 2023 quarter

Stock alert: IRCTC, Oil India, Havells India, NBCC, Brigade Enterprises

Indices may see weak opening

M&amp;M Financial board OKs raising upto Rs 2,000 crore via NCDs

PVP Ventures reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.41 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation reports consolidated net profit of Rs 14.89 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayNMDC Share PriceCyclone RemalICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon